Dr. Shane Kibbe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Scott Memorial Health.



Dr. Kibbe works at Clark Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.