Dr. Shane Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shane Kennedy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Locations
Main Office in Fort Worth950 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 953-2668
DA South West6100 Harris Pkwy Ste 275, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 953-2668
Burleson Office12001 South Fwy Ste 200, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 953-2668
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shane Kennedy, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- Vanderbilt
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kennedy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
