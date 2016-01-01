Overview

Dr. Shane Kennedy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Kennedy works at Dialysis Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.