Overview

Dr. Shane Holloway, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Holloway works at Amarillo Surgical Group in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.