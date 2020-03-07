Dr. Shane Hernesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Hernesman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shane Hernesman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cocoa Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Med College Wi|Medical College Of Wisconsin
Dr. Hernesman works at
Locations
MDVIP - Cocoa Beach, Florida1980 N Atlantic Ave Ste 602, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 344-2185
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernesman?
I have been a patient of Dr. Hernesman for over 10 years. He always takes the time to listen and hear my problems and concerns whether it is for me or my kids. The only complaints I have ever had is with his nurses or office staff. Whenever I address it with him things improve. The office staff the past few years has been great.
About Dr. Shane Hernesman, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi|Medical College Of Wisconsin
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine|Mayo-Lacrosse
- Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernesman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernesman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hernesman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hernesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
