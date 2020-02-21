Dr. Shane Hamman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Hamman, MD
Dr. Shane Hamman, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
-
1
West Dermatology La Jolla/UTC9339 Genesee Ave Ste 350A, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 943-4485
-
2
Yuma Dermatology1079 W 23rd St, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 615-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I saw Dr. Hamman for removal of a basal cell carcinoma on my upper lip right next to a mole. I didn't want to him to remove my mole because I thought I'd be deformed afterward. When he described the scar that would be left as "vertical", it freaked me out. This guy is an artist. While he was doing the surgery, he said "I'm doing all kinds of pretty things". What a skill a person would have to be able to work on something God made. I'm so grateful, not only for Dr. Hamman's skill but also his incredible artistic abilities. All my friends say "Holy Cow!! That doctor is an amazing plastic surgeon".
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1538346911
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- University of Washington
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Hamman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamman has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamman.
