Dr. Shane Hamman, MD

Dermatology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Shane Hamman, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Hamman works at West Dermatology La Jolla/UTC in San Diego, CA with other offices in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Dermatology La Jolla/UTC
    9339 Genesee Ave Ste 350A, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 943-4485
    Yuma Dermatology
    1079 W 23rd St, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 615-5860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 21, 2020
    I saw Dr. Hamman for removal of a basal cell carcinoma on my upper lip right next to a mole. I didn't want to him to remove my mole because I thought I'd be deformed afterward. When he described the scar that would be left as "vertical", it freaked me out. This guy is an artist. While he was doing the surgery, he said "I'm doing all kinds of pretty things". What a skill a person would have to be able to work on something God made. I'm so grateful, not only for Dr. Hamman's skill but also his incredible artistic abilities. All my friends say "Holy Cow!! That doctor is an amazing plastic surgeon".
    About Dr. Shane Hamman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538346911
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Internship
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shane Hamman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamman has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

