Dr. Shane Darrah, MD
Dr. Shane Darrah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Southeastern Cardiology Associates PC2121 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 243-4500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Darrah and his staff were very courteous and very professional and my wait time was short. He was very interested in listening to what I had to say and is very knowledgeable. I would recommend him to anyone who is looking for a good Cardiologist. I look forward to seeing him on my next visit.
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Nc Meml Hospital
- Emory University School Med Affil Hosps
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Cardiology
Dr. Darrah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darrah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darrah has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darrah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Darrah speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Darrah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darrah.
