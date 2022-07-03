Dr. Creado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shane Creado, MD
Overview
Dr. Shane Creado, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bannockburn, IL.
Dr. Creado works at
Locations
Amen Clinics Inc Chicago, 2333 Waukegan Rd Ste 150, Bannockburn, IL 60015
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Never had an awesome beneficiary visit with Dr Shane. Super knowledgeable and prof in his major
About Dr. Shane Creado, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1578829230
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Creado accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Creado works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Creado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Creado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.