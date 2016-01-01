Dr. Shane Brogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Brogan, MD
Overview
Dr. Shane Brogan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Brogan works at
Locations
Huntsman Cancer Hospital1950 Circle of Hope Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 Directions (801) 585-0157
Limited To Official State Duties Only30 N 1900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-6393
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shane Brogan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1851481436
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brogan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Brogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brogan works at
Dr. Brogan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Cancer Pain and Back Pain, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brogan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.