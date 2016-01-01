Overview

Dr. Shane Brogan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Brogan works at Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Cancer Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.