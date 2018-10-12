Dr. Shane Blacker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Blacker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shane Blacker, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Tempe, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Diplomate Of The Arizona Board Of Orthodontics
Dr. Blacker works at
Locations
-
1
Blacker Orthodontics6200 S McClintock Dr Ste 104, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 801-0197
-
2
Blacker Orthodontics3200 S Alma School Rd Ste 204, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 801-0196
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blacker?
I am an adult getting braces in my 40s. Dr. Blacker and his staff are great.
About Dr. Shane Blacker, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1184892473
Education & Certifications
- Diplomate Of The Arizona Board Of Orthodontics
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blacker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blacker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blacker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blacker works at
Dr. Blacker speaks Chinese and Spanish.
643 patients have reviewed Dr. Blacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.