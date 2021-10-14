Dr. Shane Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shane Bailey, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine|Loma Linda University School of Medicine - Loma Linda, California|Loma Linda University, School of Medicine, Loma Linda, California and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Austin3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5299
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia2200 Park Bend Dr Bldg 1 Ste 401, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 759-8723
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 666-3240
Angelitos Healthcare Inc1224 3rd St Ste 6, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (737) 242-9686
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - James Casey4316 James Casey St Ste C, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5298
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shane Bailey, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic|The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of California At San Francisco|University of California San Francisco School of Medicine - San Francisco, California
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine|Loma Linda University School of Medicine - Loma Linda, California|Loma Linda University, School of Medicine, Loma Linda, California
- Cardiology
