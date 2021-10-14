Overview

Dr. Shane Bailey, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine|Loma Linda University School of Medicine - Loma Linda, California|Loma Linda University, School of Medicine, Loma Linda, California and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Austin, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Electrophysiological Study and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.