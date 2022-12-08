Overview

Dr. Shane Andrew, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nampa, ID. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Andrew works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.