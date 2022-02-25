Dr. Shanaz Sikder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanaz Sikder, MD
Overview
Dr. Shanaz Sikder, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boise, ID.
Locations
Richard B. Christensen M.d.403 S 11th St Ste 100, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 429-0300
St Luke's Clinic - Idaho Endocrinology520 S Eagle Rd Ste 1234, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 429-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sikder is the best. I really appreciate all that she has done. My health has improved dramatically thanks to her care.
About Dr. Shanaz Sikder, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1083980734
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sikder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikder has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikder.
