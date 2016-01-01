Overview

Dr. Shanan Munoz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Munoz works at Plano Neurology in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.