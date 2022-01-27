See All Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Oncology
Dr. Shana Wingo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Wingo works at Arizona Oncology Associates in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Gynecologic Cancer and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Institute for Bone & Joint
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 (602) 253-5300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Deer Valley - Gynecologic Oncology
    19646 N 27th Ave Ste 403, Phoenix, AZ 85027 (623) 879-4477
    Texas Breast Specialists
    2925 W Rose Garden Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85027 (623) 265-7215

  Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Gynecologic Cancer
Endometriosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2022
    Dr. Wingo was recommended to me by my daughter who works for the Cancer and Blood Specialists. We drove from Texas for an appointment with her. She was everything we had heard about her and more. She was professional, down to earth, made you feel that you were the most important patient she had seen that day. I would highly recommend her. She is a truly exception doctor and person. Thank you Dr. Wingo for a very wonderful experience, it was worth the trip. I would give Dr. Wingo a 5 star rating.
    Linda Heidick — Jan 27, 2022
    Oncology
    English, Spanish
    1972613727
    Gynecologic Oncology At University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School and Parkland Memorial Hospital
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Shana Wingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Wingo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Wingo works at Arizona Oncology Associates in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Wingo's profile.

    Dr. Wingo has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Gynecologic Cancer and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wingo on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

