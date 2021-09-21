Overview

Dr. Shana Shoulson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Shoulson works at Lifeline Medical Associates in Piscataway, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

