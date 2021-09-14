Overview

Dr. Shana Rose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Rose works at Envision Eye Specialists in Fenton, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.