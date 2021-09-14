Dr. Shana Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shana Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Shana Rose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Locations
Envision Eye Specialists1011 Bowles Ave Ste 200, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 717-1700
Farmington Location1390 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 915-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rose was very knowledgeable and took the time to answer any questions that I had. Would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Shana Rose, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1508020645
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- Saint Louis University
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.