Dr. Shana Miskovsky, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shana Miskovsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Miskovsky works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    University Hospital Orthpdc Sgy
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 (216) 844-7200
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2
    Uh Ahuja Medical Center
    3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 (216) 593-5500
  3
    1000 Auburn Dr Ste 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 (216) 285-5160
  4
    University Hosp Sys Orthpdc Sgy
    960 Clague Rd Ste 3110, Westlake, OH 44145 (440) 250-2460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 10, 2022
    She was the 2nd knee specialist I saw about my knee. My boss told me to go through university hospital. My first appointment with her I felt like my time wasn't wasted with. She spent quite a bit of time with me for our 1st appointment. She looked at both my knees, and wanted me to get an mri of my right knee to find out what was wrong with my knee. My 2nd appointment she told me the results, and didnt beat around the bush tell me what was wrong. I found out I needed surgery since my scl, and meniscus were both torn. I was able to book my surgery the following week with her. She didn't keep me waiting. I was glad to book it as soon as I can since winter time is our busiest time of the yeah. My besties husband even asked me for her number for one of his co-workers was having problems with their acl
    Sarah novak — Jul 10, 2022
    About Dr. Shana Miskovsky, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    26 years of experience
    English
    1760416259
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shana Miskovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miskovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miskovsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miskovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miskovsky has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miskovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Miskovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miskovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miskovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miskovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

