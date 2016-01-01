See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Overview

Dr. Shan Sivendra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Jaffna Teaching Hospital

Dr. Sivendra works at Dba Back and Body Medical in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dba Back and Body Medical
    133 E 58th St Ste 708, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 371-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Spasm
Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Muscle Spasm
Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

About Dr. Shan Sivendra, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek
NPI Number
  • 1538154307
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Jaffna Teaching Hospital
Internship
  • Kasturba Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sivendra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sivendra works at Dba Back and Body Medical in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sivendra’s profile.

Dr. Sivendra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivendra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivendra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivendra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

