Dr. Shan-Ren Zhou, MD
Dr. Shan-Ren Zhou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from Xu Zhou Medical College - China and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Zhou works at
Mid Tennessee Neurology Associates PLC5651 Frist Blvd Ste 308, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-5893
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Went to Dr. Zhou years ago with severe headaches. He actually diagnosed me with MoyaMoya Disease which is very rare. If not for him, I wouldn't be here today and his diagnosis.
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1225060791
- University of Alabama
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Birmingham Baptist Medical Center
- Xu Zhou Medical College - China
- Neurology
Dr. Zhou works at
