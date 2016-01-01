Overview

Dr. Shan Nagendra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONAKRY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Nagendra works at Shan Nagendra MD PC in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.