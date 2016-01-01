Dr. Shan Nagendra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagendra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shan Nagendra, MD
Overview
Dr. Shan Nagendra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONAKRY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Nagendra works at
Locations
-
1
Shan Nagendra MD PC246 Barkley Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (201) 823-3390
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagendra?
About Dr. Shan Nagendra, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1164533659
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONAKRY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagendra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagendra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagendra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagendra works at
Dr. Nagendra has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagendra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagendra speaks Polish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagendra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagendra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagendra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagendra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.