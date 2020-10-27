See All Oncologists in Kingwood, TX
Dr. Shan Guo, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shan Guo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Guo works at Millennium Oncology in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Millennium Oncology
    22710 Professional Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4173
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Purpura
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Purpura

Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2020
    Dr. Guo is the best doctor! I cannot give her enough stars! Everything a top-notch doctor should be! Professional, very compassionate & caring, listens and explains everything concerning your situation. She goes above and beyond. She was a huge blessing when having to deal with cancer. Visiting her was always a positive experience! Love her!
    — Oct 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shan Guo, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144405945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Vincent's Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shan Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guo has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

