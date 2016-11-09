Overview

Dr. Shan Biscette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Biscette works at UofL Physicians - OB/GYN & Women's Health in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.