Dr. Shan Biscette, MD
Dr. Shan Biscette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.
Locations
Ulp Orthopaedics401 E Chestnut St Unit 410, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 271-5999
Uofl Health - Uofl Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 271-5999
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was referred to Dr. Biscette when 2 other doctors were not willing to treat my stage 4 endometriosis. She took an MRI prior to my surgery so she could get a more detailed picture before hand which neither of the other doctors did. I feel that she was very knowledgeable and answered all my questions. She has a great bedside manner and did an excellent job on my surgery. Everything turned out as I had hoped. I would definitely recommend Dr.Biscette she has been a God send to me :)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
- University Of Md
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
