Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Midland, TX. They graduated from Seth Gs Med Coll-Kem Hosp.

Dr. Pepermintwala works at West Texas Psychiatry in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    West Texas Psychiatry
    4214 Andrews Hwy Ste 208, Midland, TX 79703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 218-9920

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Severe Depression Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Dec 03, 2020
    An actual Dr. and his PA's that take the time to understand what is actually going on. Every other office I have been to is quick to put you on medication and then out the door
    Jeffrey — Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1316035546
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT SWstn Chldns Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Ut Sw Ms Affil Hosp
    Internship
    • Suny Buffalo Erie Co Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Seth Gs Med Coll-Kem Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mumbai
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepermintwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pepermintwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pepermintwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pepermintwala works at West Texas Psychiatry in Midland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pepermintwala’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepermintwala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepermintwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepermintwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepermintwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

