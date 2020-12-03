Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepermintwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala, MD
Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Midland, TX. They graduated from Seth Gs Med Coll-Kem Hosp.
West Texas Psychiatry4214 Andrews Hwy Ste 208, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 218-9920
An actual Dr. and his PA's that take the time to understand what is actually going on. Every other office I have been to is quick to put you on medication and then out the door
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1316035546
- UT SWstn Chldns Med Ctr
- Ut Sw Ms Affil Hosp
- Suny Buffalo Erie Co Med Ctr
- Seth Gs Med Coll-Kem Hosp
- University of Mumbai
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Pepermintwala speaks Hindi.
