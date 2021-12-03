Dr. Shamsuddin Khwaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khwaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamsuddin Khwaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shamsuddin Khwaja, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California Childrens Hospital Los Angeles Pediatric Heart Surgery and Heart/Lung Transplant Fellowship, 2004-2005
Dr. Khwaja works at
Central California Chest Surgery729 N Medical Center Dr W Ste 223, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 449-9990
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform. Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform".
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Khwaja?
I am scheduled for thoracic aortic aneurysm (7.2+cm) on Dec 10th (2021). I am hopeful of recording a review afterwards!!
About Dr. Shamsuddin Khwaja, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1679570527
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California Childrens Hospital Los Angeles Pediatric Heart Surgery and Heart/Lung Transplant Fellowship, 2004-2005
- Baylor College Of Medicine General Surgery Residency Program, 1996-2001
- University Of California, Berkeley, Bachelor Of Arts, Biochemistry
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khwaja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khwaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khwaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khwaja works at
Dr. Khwaja has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khwaja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khwaja speaks Spanish and Urdu.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Khwaja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khwaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khwaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khwaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.