Dr. Ally has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamsia Ally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shamsia Ally, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ally works at
Locations
Chase Brexton Health Services Inc9030 State Route 108 Ste A, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 740-1901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shamsia Ally, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1417927765
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ally accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ally has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ally.
