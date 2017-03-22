Overview

Dr. Shamsi Vatannia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine.



Dr. Vatannia works at Bay Valley Medical Group in Hayward, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.