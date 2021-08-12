Dr. Shamsher Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamsher Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Shamsher Singh, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis.
Locations
Shamsher Singh MD1701 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste A3, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a mole removed from my eye lid an Dr. Singh was GREAT. I would recommend Dr. Singh to anyone!
About Dr. Shamsher Singh, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1467483891
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
