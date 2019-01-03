Dr. Lakhian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamsher Lakhian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shamsher Lakhian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Guru Nanak Dev Med School.
Dr. Lakhian works at
Locations
Endocrine Associates of Dallas1820 Preston Park Blvd Ste 1850, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (372) 867-4658Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Endocrine Associates of Dallas10260 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-5535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lakhian is one of the most professional and knowledgable doctors I have ever met. I would recommend her highly to anyone seeking help with endocrine issues. Her office and staff are also excellent. We are fortunate to have specialists like Dr. Lakhian in our area.
About Dr. Shamsher Lakhian, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1104879907
Education & Certifications
- Guru Nanak Dev Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakhian has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Hypoglycemia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
