Dr. Shamsha Velani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Velani works at UCLA Neurology Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Brachial Plexus Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.