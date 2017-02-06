Dr. Shamsha Velani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamsha Velani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shamsha Velani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
UCLA Neurology Santa Monica1801 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 853-5202
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
An excellent neurologist. I appreciate her candor as well as her thoroughness.
About Dr. Shamsha Velani, MD
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
