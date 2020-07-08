Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamsa Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shamsa Ali, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center, Mckenzie Health System and Mclaren Port Huron.
Locations
1
Ali Endocrinology1107 Stone St Ste 3, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 985-6227
2
Dr Bauer1231 Pine Grove Ave Ste 1B, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 985-6227
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mckenzie Health System
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor! She listens to our concerns. She is very easy to talk to and is very knowledgeable. Her staff are very friendly, knowledgable, helpful and returns phone calls promptly.
About Dr. Shamsa Ali, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487780755
Education & Certifications
- CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Adrenal Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.