Dr. Shams Iqbal, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shams Iqbal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Iqbal works at HEMLATA PAREKH MD A PROFESSIONAL in Corona, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA and Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Angioedema and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Hemlata Parekh MD A Professional
    770 Magnolia Ave Ste 1B, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 461-8547
  2.
    Inland Empire Research Group
    3600 Lime St Ste 516, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 367-1060
  3.
    Asthma and Allergy Medical Group
    24671 Monroe Ave Ste 102, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 461-8143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center
  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center
  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Angioedema
Pollen Allergy
Hives
Angioedema
Pollen Allergy

Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 08, 2017
    Dr. Iqbal is very personable and really cares about my health.
    Stephanie Harris in Riverside, CA — Sep 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shams Iqbal, MD
    About Dr. Shams Iqbal, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598846834
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shams Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Hives, Angioedema and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

