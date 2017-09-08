Overview

Dr. Shams Iqbal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Iqbal works at HEMLATA PAREKH MD A PROFESSIONAL in Corona, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA and Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Angioedema and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.