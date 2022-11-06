Overview

Dr. Shamoon Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seabrook, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Lakeside Family Practice, PA in Seabrook, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.