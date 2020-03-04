Overview

Dr. Shamoon Ahmad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Civil Hospital and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Cancer Therapy & Integrative Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.