Overview

Dr. Shamita Trivedi, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Trivedi works at Pediatric Endocrinology of North Texas, PLLC. in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.