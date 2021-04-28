See All Pediatricians in Plano, TX
Dr. Shamita Trivedi, DO

Pediatrics
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shamita Trivedi, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Trivedi works at Pediatric Endocrinology of North Texas, PLLC. in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Dallas Urology
    6124 W Parker Rd Ste 230, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 600-4861
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Children's Health Pediatric Group Bachman Lake
    2750 W Northwest Hwy Ste 170, Dallas, TX 75220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 654-0007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Precocious Puberty
Short Stature
Diabetes Type 1
Precocious Puberty
Short Stature
Diabetes Type 1

Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Dr. Trivedi is amazing! She is so knowledgeable, personal, practical & approachable. My child is very comfortable with her in moments that could be very uncomfortable for a child. She is very open to listening to her patients. Her entire staff has been remarkable. I cannot say enough good things about her & her practice.
    — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Shamita Trivedi, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114187903
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
