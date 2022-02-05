Dr. Shamini Panikkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panikkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamini Panikkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Shamini Panikkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Panikkar works at
Locations
-
1
Executive Health & Wellness Center8463 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 395-8953Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Panikkar?
I have been seeing Doctor Panikkar since around 1998. She is wonderful. She is very on top of your health and genuinely cares about you. She takes her time, answers questions and will call you after hours if she feels its needed. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Shamini Panikkar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1508898768
Education & Certifications
- Hahneman University
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- St George's University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panikkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panikkar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panikkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panikkar works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Panikkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panikkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panikkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panikkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.