See All Ophthalmologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Shaminder Bhullar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shaminder Bhullar, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (123)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shaminder Bhullar, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bhullar works at Retina Treatment Center in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Treatment Center
    1911 Manatee Ave E Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 251-4930
  2. 2
    Retina Treatment Center
    1219 S East Ave # C103, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 251-4930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Cancer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Eye Cancer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MCM Maxcare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhullar?

    Mar 30, 2022
    I had a torn retina last May I was scared to death the staff and the doctor were so very kind made me feel comfortable I had to go back every several weeks months to have it rechecked the whole office and staff and the doctor are just very kind and very helpful and they make you feel very comfortable there I have recently moved from Florida back to Ohio now I have to try to find a new retina doctor so I’m hoping the one I find is just is kind and nice as the office and Doctor there
    Trudy — Mar 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shaminder Bhullar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shaminder Bhullar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bhullar to family and friends

    Dr. Bhullar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bhullar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shaminder Bhullar, MD.

    About Dr. Shaminder Bhullar, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063611739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lehigh Valley Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaminder Bhullar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhullar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhullar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhullar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhullar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhullar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhullar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhullar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shaminder Bhullar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.