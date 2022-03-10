See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Shamina Henkel, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shamina Henkel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Henkel works at Atlanta Psychotherapy Services in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peachtree Psychiatric Profssnls
    3520 Piedmont Rd NE Ste 330, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2008

Mar 10, 2022
Dr. Shamina Henkel is One of the most amazing human beings I have ever met and a very gifted psychiatrist She combines what seems like her life experience along with her extensive training with a practice that truly has been life-saving for me personally. I would recommend her to anyone. She is absolutely a godsend.
Rhonda B. — Mar 10, 2022
About Dr. Shamina Henkel, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003851494
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
