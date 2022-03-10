Dr. Henkel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamina Henkel, MD
Dr. Shamina Henkel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Henkel works at
Peachtree Psychiatric Profssnls3520 Piedmont Rd NE Ste 330, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 351-2008
How was your appointment with Dr. Henkel?
Dr. Shamina Henkel is One of the most amazing human beings I have ever met and a very gifted psychiatrist She combines what seems like her life experience along with her extensive training with a practice that truly has been life-saving for me personally. I would recommend her to anyone. She is absolutely a godsend.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1003851494
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Henkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Henkel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.