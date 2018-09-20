Dr. Najeebi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamim Najeebi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shamim Najeebi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
1
Qc Medi-ma Dba Kimberly Quality Care2150 MAIN ST, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 452-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Najeebi went above and beyond for my father and myself. Have been going to him for about 4 years and will continue to follow him. His staff rocks and make you feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Shamim Najeebi, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1720060098
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
