Overview

Dr. Shamim Najeebi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Najeebi works at Qc Medi-ma Dba Kimberly Quality Care in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.