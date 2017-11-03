Dr. Shamim Jilani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jilani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamim Jilani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shamim Jilani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2350 Miami Valley Dr, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 293-1622
Compunet Clinical Laboratories LLC9000 N Main St Ste G-36, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 832-1093
Dayton Physicians LLC - Urology1111 Sweitzer St Ste C, Greenville, OH 45331 Directions (937) 293-1622
Dayton Oncology & Hematology PA3120 Governors Place Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jilani is an Awesome person inside and out and so caring about your well being and cares as if you were her own family member. She breaks down information to where you understand it you dont leave her office till you are completely sure you understand everything and always points you in the right directions I would recommed her to anyone. She is the best.
About Dr. Shamim Jilani, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
