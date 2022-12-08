Overview

Dr. Shamim Badiyan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Badiyan works at Spine & Joint Physicians of Frisco in Frisco, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.