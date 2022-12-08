Dr. Shamim Badiyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badiyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamim Badiyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shamim Badiyan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Spine & Joint Physicians of Frisco11500 State Highway 121 Ste 1010, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 219-8400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Spine & Joint Physicians1700 FM 544 Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75056 Directions (972) 219-8400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
The receptionist is so nice and quickly sends any information requested by our office. The office staff definitely make my job easier to complete. Awesome staff!
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Florida
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Badiyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badiyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badiyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badiyan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badiyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badiyan speaks Persian and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Badiyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badiyan.
