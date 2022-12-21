Overview

Dr. Shamil Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Arizona in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.