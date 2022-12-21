Dr. Shamil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamil Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shamil Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Arizona6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 264-7961
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Arizona10603 N Hayden Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 672-2181
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Have not had surgery yet, but I liked the fact that when asked which procedure he would recommend of 3 he opted for the least expensive stating this is what I would suggest for my family member if asked.
About Dr. Shamil Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1821298134
- UT Southwestern Med Ctr
- Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Cleveland
- St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center|St. Joseph's Hospital &amp; Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
264 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.