Dr. Shamik Shastri, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shastri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamik Shastri, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shamik Shastri, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Shastri works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1803 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (844) 227-1546
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shastri?
About Dr. Shamik Shastri, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1003224056
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shastri accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shastri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shastri works at
Dr. Shastri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shastri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shastri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shastri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.