Dr. Shameema Sikder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shameema Sikder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Sikder works at
Champaign Dental Group7315 Wisconsin Ave Ste 610-WEST, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (410) 955-8265
Johns Hopkins Hospital1830 E Monument St # 333, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5080
- Suburban Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
- Wilmer Eye Inst/Johns Hopkins
- Tucson Hospital Me
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- University Of Arizona, College Of Engineering
- Ophthalmology
