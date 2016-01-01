See All Ophthalmologists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Shameema Sikder, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shameema Sikder, MD

Ophthalmology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shameema Sikder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Sikder works at Champaign Dental Group in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christopher Burris, MD
Dr. Christopher Burris, MD
10 (38)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    7315 Wisconsin Ave Ste 610-WEST, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-8265
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    1830 E Monument St # 333, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-5080
  3. 3
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    1830 E Monument St # 333, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-5080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Suburban Hospital
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Pterygium
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Pterygium
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sikder?

    Photo: Dr. Shameema Sikder, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shameema Sikder, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sikder to family and friends

    Dr. Sikder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sikder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shameema Sikder, MD.

    About Dr. Shameema Sikder, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265567309
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wilmer Eye Inst/Johns Hopkins
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tucson Hospital Me
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Arizona, College Of Engineering
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shameema Sikder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sikder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sikder has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sikder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shameema Sikder, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.