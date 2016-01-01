Overview

Dr. Shameema Sikder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Sikder works at Champaign Dental Group in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.