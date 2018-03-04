Overview

Dr. Shambmuprasard Mehta, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Troy, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Government Dental College and Hopital, Ahmedabad|Nyu Dental Center.



Dr. Mehta works at 1st Advantage Dental - Troy in Troy, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.