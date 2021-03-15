Dr. Shamaelah Javed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamaelah Javed, MD
Dr. Shamaelah Javed, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Neuroendovascular Surgery of Houston Northwest800 Peakwood Dr Ste 5D, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (832) 353-2498
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Javed?
I was taking by ambulance in emergency because of an stroke with right weakness in July 10 2020, Doctors and nurse’s have been so nice and kind specially Dr. Shamaelah Javed, my specialist Doctor. Dr. Javed concerns about my health recovery with an excellent care and has been explained the things I have to do in order for me to have a total recovery. I have recommended already to all my family friends and my friends Dr. Shamaelah Javed professional and excellence is above average expectations. Thank you very very much Dr. Shamaelah Javed.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1164730206
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine | Wayne State University | SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Westchester Medical College
- Jinnah Hospital
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Neurology
