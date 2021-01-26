Overview

Dr. Shalu Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Singh works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

