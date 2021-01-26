Dr. Shalu Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalu Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shalu Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Children's Diagnostic Center1524 Sunset Blvd Ste Csted, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is one of the most professional and caring doctors I have had the experience of seeing. She takes time to answer any questions I have and explains things to me if needed. She does not hurry through my appointments. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Shalu Singh, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1245228998
Education & Certifications
- ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
