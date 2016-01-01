Overview

Dr. Shalu Narang, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Narang works at NBIMC - Valerie Fund Children's Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

