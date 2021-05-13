Overview

Dr. Shalom Kieval, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kieval works at RetinaCare Consultants in Latham, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.