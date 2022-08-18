Dr. Shalom Kelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalom Kelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shalom Kelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kelman works at
Maryland Neuroophthalmology LLC1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 234, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 580-1800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I was sent to Dr. Kelman from my local optometrist when she realized I had a severe papilledema, I was presenting with double vision and went in for an eye exam. My appointment started with the field of vision test so Dr. Kelman could determine our course of action was correct and he then told me I would need surgery immediately. It was a WILD whirlwind of a couple of days but he found a surgeon to do the procedure for me, I went to Georgetown for the surgery, and four weeks later had my follow up with Dr. K. After six weeks of healing I am in a much better place and I would have quite literally gone blind if it were not for his quick intervention in my case. Usually it takes some time to get in and see a specialist and he was willing to see me within a day for this emergency case. His level of care is incredible and I am eternally grateful for his help and knowledge.
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelman works at
Dr. Kelman has seen patients for Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelman speaks Hebrew.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelman.
