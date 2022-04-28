Dr. Shallon Craddock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shallon Craddock, MD
Overview
Dr. Shallon Craddock, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hilo, HI.
Locations
Carol Wilder MD Inc45 Mohouli St, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (619) 701-8642
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Gives a book to the kids to encourage learning, very informative about what is happening. Trust her over alot of other Doctors on this island quality of work is top notch.
About Dr. Shallon Craddock, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1700088846
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craddock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craddock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Craddock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craddock.
